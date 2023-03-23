Huawei P60 Pro vs Nova Y91
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Huawei Nova Y91, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1035K versus 263K)
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Handles wireless charging up to 50W
- Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 22.5W)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y91
- Comes with 2185 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4815 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card
Review
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2700 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.89:9
|PPI
|444 ppi
|376 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|85.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|PWM
|120 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|171.6 mm (6.76 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|79.9 mm (3.15 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|214 g (7.55 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Yes
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|875 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|262280
|-
|GPU
|450362
|-
|Memory
|156640
|-
|UX
|163044
|-
|Total score
|1035133
|263692
|Max surface temperature
|50.3 °C
|-
|Stability
|41%
|-
|Graphics test
|63 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|10571
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|EMUI 13.1
|EMUI 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4815 mAh
|7000 mAh
|Max charge power
|88 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 15 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:35 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|11:05 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:38 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:09 hr
|-
|Standby
|87 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.17 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P60 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 88 W
|Yes, 22 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P60 Pro is definitely a better buy.
