Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Huawei Nova Y91, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1035K versus 263K)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 22.5W)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y91
  • Comes with 2185 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4815 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card

Review

Evaluation of Huawei P60 Pro and Nova Y91 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
P60 Pro
86
Nova Y91
46*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
P60 Pro
73
Nova Y91
86*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
P60 Pro
84
Nova Y91
61*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P60 Pro
vs
Nova Y91

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2700 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.89:9
PPI 444 ppi 376 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
P60 Pro
1141 nits
Nova Y91
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 171.6 mm (6.76 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 79.9 mm (3.15 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 214 g (7.55 oz)
Waterproof IP68 Yes
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P60 Pro +5%
89.8%
Nova Y91
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P60 Pro and Huawei Nova Y91 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 3190 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 610
GPU clock 875 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P60 Pro +258%
1329
Nova Y91
371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P60 Pro +175%
4272
Nova Y91
1553
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P60 Pro +293%
1035133
Nova Y91
263692
CPU 262280 -
GPU 450362 -
Memory 156640 -
UX 163044 -
Total score 1035133 263692
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P60 Pro
10571
Nova Y91
n/a
Max surface temperature 50.3 °C -
Stability 41% -
Graphics test 63 FPS -
Graphics score 10571 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM EMUI 13.1 EMUI 13

Battery

Capacity 4815 mAh 7000 mAh
Max charge power 88 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 15 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:35 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:05 hr -
Watching video 12:38 hr -
Gaming 05:09 hr -
Standby 87 hr -
General battery life
P60 Pro
29:10 hr
Nova Y91
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.17 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P60 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P60 Pro
159
Nova Y91
n/a
Video quality
P60 Pro
147
Nova Y91
n/a
Generic camera score
P60 Pro
156
Nova Y91
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
P60 Pro
89.1 dB
Nova Y91
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 88 W Yes, 22 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
