Huawei P60 vs Mate 60

85 out of 100
Huawei P60
84 out of 100
Huawei Mate 60
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Huawei Mate 60, which is powered by Huawei Kirin 9000S and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1209 and 919 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Review

Evaluation of Huawei P60 and Mate 60 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P60
Mate 60

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.69 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2700 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 444 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P60
89.8%
Mate 60
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P60 and Huawei Mate 60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Huawei Kirin 9000S
Max clock 3000 MHz 2620 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 -
GPU shading units 1536 -
GPU clock 875 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~2764.8 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P60 +32%
1209
Mate 60
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P60 +35%
3919
Mate 60
2905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Huawei P60
1014251
Mate 60
n/a
CPU 250747 -
GPU 452579 -
Memory 140442 -
UX 165922 -
Total score 1014251 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM EMUI 13.1 -

Battery

Capacity 4815 mAh 4750 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time - 0:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120
Aperture - f/2.4
Focal length - 18 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 August 2023
Release date March 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P60. But if the gaming is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 60.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский