Huawei P60 vs Huawei P50 VS Huawei P60 Huawei P50 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Huawei P50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Comes with 715 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 4100 mAh

Comes with 715 mAh larger battery capacity: 4815 vs 4100 mAh 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (986K versus 719K)

37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (986K versus 719K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1187 and 1042 points Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Weighs 16 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Huawei P60 Price Huawei P50 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1220 x 2700 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 444 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 88% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Huawei P60 +2% 89.8% Huawei P50 88%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory Memory card max size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 ROM EMUI 13.1 HarmonyOS 2.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4815 mAh 4100 mAh Charge power 66 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time - 0:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120 Aperture - f/2.4 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes - Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 July 2021 Release date March 2023 October 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P60 is definitely a better buy.