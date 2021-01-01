Huawei P8 Lite 2017 vs P Smart 2020
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5-inch Huawei P8 Lite 2017 (with MediaTek MT6735) that was released on January 13, 2017, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 40 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P8 Lite 2017
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (555 against 443 nits)
- Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
- Has a 1.21 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2500 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Thinner bezels – 13.45% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
- The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
38
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
42
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.65%
|83.1%
|RGB color space
|93.7%
|99.5%
|PWM
|Not detected
|344 Hz
|Response time
|28 ms
|34 ms
|Contrast
|1474:1
|875:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6735
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1666 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1356
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
56892
P Smart 2020 +143%
138005
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
160883
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2500 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2017
|April 2020
|Release date
|April 2017
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.36 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.93 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2020 is definitely a better buy.
