Home > Smartphone comparison > P8 Lite 2017 vs P Smart 2020 – which one to choose?

Huawei P8 Lite 2017 vs P Smart 2020

Хуавей Хонор 8 Лайт 2017
VS
Хуавей П Смарт 2020
Huawei P8 Lite 2017
Huawei P Smart 2020

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5-inch Huawei P8 Lite 2017 (with MediaTek MT6735) that was released on January 13, 2017, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 40 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P8 Lite 2017
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (555 against 443 nits)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • Has a 1.21 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2500 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 13.45% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
  • The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P8 Lite 2017
vs
P Smart 2020

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 424 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.65% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.7% 99.5%
PWM Not detected 344 Hz
Response time 28 ms 34 ms
Contrast 1474:1 875:1
Max. Brightness
P8 Lite 2017 +25%
555 nits
P Smart 2020
443 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P8 Lite 2017
69.65%
P Smart 2020 +19%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P8 Lite 2017 and Huawei P Smart 2020 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6735 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P8 Lite 2017
56892
P Smart 2020 +143%
138005
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9.1
OS size 6 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P8 Lite 2017 +12%
83.6 dB
P Smart 2020
74.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2017 April 2020
Release date April 2017 May 2020
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2020 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P8 Lite 2017 and Huawei P30 Lite
2. Huawei P Smart 2020 and Huawei P30 Lite
3. Huawei P Smart 2020 and Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Huawei P Smart 2020 and Huawei P30
5. Huawei P Smart 2020 and Huawei P40 Lite E
6. Huawei P Smart 2020 and Huawei P Smart (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish