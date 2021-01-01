Home > Smartphone comparison > P8 Lite 2017 vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei P8 Lite 2017 vs P30 Lite

Хуавей Хонор 8 Лайт 2017
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Huawei P8 Lite 2017
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5-inch Huawei P8 Lite 2017 (with MediaTek MT6735) that was released on January 13, 2017, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P8 Lite 2017
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (555 against 495 nits)
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Has a 1.15 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 3340 vs 2500 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 14.55% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P8 Lite 2017
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.2:9
PPI 424 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.65% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.7% 99.4%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 28 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast 1474:1 820:1
Max. Brightness
P8 Lite 2017 +12%
555 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P8 Lite 2017
69.65%
P30 Lite +21%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P8 Lite 2017 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6735 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P8 Lite 2017
56892
P30 Lite +144%
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P8 Lite 2017
n/a
P30 Lite
140008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 10.0
OS size 6 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2500 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P8 Lite 2017
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P8 Lite 2017
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
P8 Lite 2017
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P8 Lite 2017
83.6 dB
P30 Lite +6%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2017 March 2019
Release date April 2017 May 2019
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

