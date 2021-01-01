Huawei P8 Lite 2017 vs P30 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5-inch Huawei P8 Lite 2017 (with MediaTek MT6735) that was released on January 13, 2017, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P8 Lite 2017
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (555 against 495 nits)
- Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
- Has a 1.15 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 3340 vs 2500 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 14.55% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
38
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
42
58
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|6.15 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|69.65%
|84.2%
|RGB color space
|93.7%
|99.4%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|28 ms
|42.8 ms
|Contrast
|1474:1
|820:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6735
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
56892
P30 Lite +144%
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140008
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 10.0
|OS size
|6 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2500 mAh
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
28:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2017
|March 2019
|Release date
|April 2017
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.36 W/kg
|1.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.93 W/kg
|1.19 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Lite is definitely a better buy.
