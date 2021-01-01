Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5-inch Huawei P8 Lite 2017 (with MediaTek MT6735) that was released on January 13, 2017, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.