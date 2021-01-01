Home > Smartphone comparison > Y5 (2017) vs Honor 9S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Huawei Y5 (2017) (with MediaTek MT6737) that was released on April 5, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • Thinner bezels – 7.02% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y5 (2017)
vs
Honor 9S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 294 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 66.78% 73.8%

Design and build

Height 143.8 mm (5.66 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 72 mm (2.83 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Y5 (2017)
66.78%
Honor 9S +11%
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y5 (2017) and Huawei Honor 9S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6737 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T720 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 733 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y5 (2017)
n/a
Honor 9S
96622

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 4.1 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture - f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2017 April 2020
Release date May 2017 May 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 87 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9S is definitely a better buy.

