Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.71-inch Huawei Y5 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8S 2020, which is powered by the same chip and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.