Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.71-inch Huawei Y5 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.