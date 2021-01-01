Home > Smartphone comparison > Y5 (2019) vs Honor 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.71-inch Huawei Y5 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Has a 0.61 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (584 against 519 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Thinner bezels – 7.86% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 73K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (428 vs 294 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y5 (2019)
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 78.1% 70.24%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% -
PWM 1000 Hz Not detected
Response time 22 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 955:1 1310:1
Max. Brightness
Y5 (2019) +13%
584 nits
Honor 9
519 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 70.78 mm (2.79 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Y5 (2019) +11%
78.1%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y5 (2019) and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 650 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y5 (2019)
163
Honor 9
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y5 (2019)
540
Honor 9
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y5 (2019)
55972
Honor 9 +157%
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y5 (2019)
73988
Honor 9 +168%
198567
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9.1
OS size 5 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y5 (2019)
n/a
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y5 (2019)
n/a
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Y5 (2019)
n/a
Honor 9
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y5 (2019)
81.1 dB
Honor 9 +5%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2019 June 2017
Release date June 2019 July 2017
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.86 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9 is definitely a better buy.

