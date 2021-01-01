Huawei Y5 (2019) vs Honor 9 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.71-inch Huawei Y5 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- 45% higher pixel density (427 vs 294 PPI)
- Fingerprint scanner
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
47
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.71 inches
|5.65 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|78.1%
|76.12%
|RGB color space
|96.1%
|-
|PWM
|1000 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|22 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|955:1
|1529:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
73952
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|5 GB
|9.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|December 2017
|Release date
|June 2019
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.42 W/kg
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.86 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y5 (2019). But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.
