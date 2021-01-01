Home > Smartphone comparison > Y5 (2019) vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Y5 (2019) vs Honor 9 Lite

Хуавей У5 (2019)
Huawei Y5 (2019)
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.71-inch Huawei Y5 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • 45% higher pixel density (427 vs 294 PPI)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y5 (2019)
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 294 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 78.1% 76.12%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% -
PWM 1000 Hz Not detected
Response time 22 ms 29 ms
Contrast 955:1 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Y5 (2019)
587 nits
Honor 9 Lite +4%
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 70.78 mm (2.79 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Y5 (2019) +3%
78.1%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y5 (2019) and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9
OS size 5 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y5 (2019)
80.2 dB
Honor 9 Lite +6%
85.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2019 December 2017
Release date June 2019 February 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.86 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y5 (2019). But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Huawei Y5 (2019)
2. Huawei Honor 8S vs Y5 (2019)
3. Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Huawei Y5 (2019)
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
5. Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
8. Huawei P Smart (2019) vs Honor 9 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish