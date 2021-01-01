Home > Smartphone comparison > Y5 (2019) vs Honor 9A – which one to choose?

Huawei Y5 (2019) vs Honor 9A

Хуавей У5 (2019)
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9А
Huawei Y5 (2019)
Huawei Honor 9A

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.71-inch Huawei Y5 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (584 against 527 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 39 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (96K versus 73K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y5 (2019)
vs
Honor 9A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 294 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.1% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% 94.1%
PWM 1000 Hz -
Response time 22 ms 31 ms
Contrast 955:1 1492:1
Max. Brightness
Y5 (2019) +11%
584 nits
Honor 9A
527 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 70.78 mm (2.79 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Y5 (2019)
78.1%
Honor 9A +4%
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y5 (2019) and Huawei Honor 9A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y5 (2019)
163
Honor 9A +8%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y5 (2019)
540
Honor 9A +66%
899
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y5 (2019)
55972
Honor 9A +42%
79624
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y5 (2019)
73988
Honor 9A +31%
96598
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 9 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 5 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y5 (2019)
81.1 dB
Honor 9A +5%
85.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2019 April 2020
Release date June 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.86 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9A is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Y5 (2019) vs P30 Lite
2. Y5 (2019) vs Honor 8A
3. Y5 (2019) vs Redmi 7A
4. Y5 (2019) vs Y6 (2019)
5. Honor 9A vs Galaxy A50
6. Honor 9A vs Honor 9X
7. Honor 9A vs Honor 9C
8. Honor 9A vs Redmi 9
9. Honor 9A vs Honor 10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish