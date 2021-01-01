Home > Smartphone comparison > Y5 (2019) vs Honor 9X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.71-inch Huawei Y5 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (584 against 455 nits)
  • Weighs 50.8 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.52 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 73K)
  • Has a 0.88 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 33% higher pixel density (391 vs 294 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y5 (2019)
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.71 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 294 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.1% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% 99%
PWM 1000 Hz Not detected
Response time 22 ms 29 ms
Contrast 955:1 969:1
Max. Brightness
Y5 (2019) +28%
584 nits
Honor 9X
455 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.1 mm (5.79 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 70.78 mm (2.79 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Y5 (2019)
78.1%
Honor 9X +8%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y5 (2019) and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y5 (2019)
163
Honor 9X +99%
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y5 (2019)
540
Honor 9X +150%
1350
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y5 (2019)
55972
Honor 9X +150%
139894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y5 (2019)
73988
Honor 9X +138%
175894
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 10
OS size 5 GB 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y5 (2019)
n/a
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y5 (2019)
n/a
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Y5 (2019)
n/a
Honor 9X
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y5 (2019) +4%
81.1 dB
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2019 July 2019
Release date June 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.86 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X is definitely a better buy.

