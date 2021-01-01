Home > Smartphone comparison > Y5 Prime (2018) vs Y5 (2017) – which one to choose?

Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) vs Y5 (2017)

Хуавей У5 Прайм (2018)
VS
Хуавей У5 (2017)
Huawei Y5 Prime (2018)
Huawei Y5 (2017)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 Prime (2018)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 6
  • Thinner bezels – 7.26% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y5 Prime (2018)
vs
Y5 (2017)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.04% 66.78%

Design and build

Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches) 143.8 mm (5.66 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 142 gramm (5.01 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Y5 Prime (2018) +11%
74.04%
Y5 (2017)
66.78%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) and Huawei Y5 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6739 MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 570 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 733 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Y5 Prime (2018) +32%
707
Y5 (2017)
536
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Y5 Prime (2018) +54%
2307
Y5 (2017)
1500
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y5 Prime (2018) +77%
41340
Y5 (2017)
23334
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 6.0
ROM EMUI 8 EMUI 4.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:39 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2018 April 2017
Release date May 2018 May 2017
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.01 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
