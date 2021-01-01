Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) vs Y5 (2017)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) (with MediaTek MT6739) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 Prime (2018)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 6
- Thinner bezels – 7.26% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
45
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
47
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
33
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
49
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
35
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|16:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.04%
|66.78%
Design and build
|Height
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|143.8 mm (5.66 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|72 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6739
|MediaTek MT6737
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|Mali-T720 MP2
|GPU clock
|570 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|733 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Y5 Prime (2018) +32%
707
536
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Y5 Prime (2018) +54%
2307
1500
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y5 Prime (2018) +77%
41340
23334
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 6.0
|ROM
|EMUI 8
|EMUI 4.1
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:39 hr
|2:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2018
|April 2017
|Release date
|May 2018
|May 2017
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.36 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.01 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y5 Prime (2018) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4