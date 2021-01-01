Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y5p vs Honor 9C – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Huawei Y5p (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on May 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5p
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (500 against 450 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.16 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9C
  • Has a 0.94 inch larger screen size
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (155K versus 92K)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.6% more screen real estate
  • 33% higher pixel density (391 vs 295 PPI)

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 73.8% 82.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 66 Hz -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 3029:1 -
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y5p +11%
500 nits
Honor 9C
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 70.94 mm (2.79 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.35 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Huawei Y5p
73.8%
Honor 9C +12%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y5p and Huawei Honor 9C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y5p
140
Honor 9C +137%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y5p
813
Honor 9C +71%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y5p
92244
Honor 9C +68%
155364

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei Y5p
81.8 dB
Honor 9C
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 April 2020
Release date August 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 87 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9C is definitely a better buy.

