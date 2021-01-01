Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y5p vs Y5 (2017) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Huawei Y5p (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on May 5, 2020, against the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5p
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • Thinner bezels – 7.02% more screen real estate
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei Y5p
vs
Y5 (2017)

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 295 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 73.8% 66.78%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% -
PWM 66 Hz -
Response time 36 ms -
Contrast 3029:1 -
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y5p
500 nits
Y5 (2017)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches) 143.8 mm (5.66 inches)
Width 70.94 mm (2.79 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.35 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Huawei Y5p +11%
73.8%
Y5 (2017)
66.78%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y5p and Huawei Y5 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 733 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y5p
92244
Y5 (2017)
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 6.0
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 4.1
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei Y5p
81.8 dB
Y5 (2017)
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2020 April 2017
Release date August 2020 May 2017
Launch price ~ 87 USD ~ 100 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y5p is definitely a better buy.

