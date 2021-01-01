Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Huawei Y5p (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on May 5, 2020, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.