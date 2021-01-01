Huawei Y5p vs Y5 (2019)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Huawei Y5p (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on May 5, 2020, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5p
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (92K versus 73K)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year newer
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (587 against 500 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 165 and 140 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
18
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
46
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|73.8%
|78.1%
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|96.1%
|PWM
|66 Hz
|1000 Hz
|Response time
|36 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|3029:1
|955:1
Design and build
|Height
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|70.94 mm (2.79 inches)
|70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.35 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
140
Y5 (2019) +18%
165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y5p +52%
813
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y5p +25%
92244
73952
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|10 GB
|5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2020
|April 2019
|Release date
|August 2020
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 87 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.86 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Y5p. It has a better performance and software.
