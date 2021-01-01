Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y5p vs Y5 (2019) – which one to choose?

Huawei Y5p vs Y5 (2019)

Huawei Y5p
Huawei Y5p
Huawei Y5 (2019)
Huawei Y5 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Huawei Y5p (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on May 5, 2020, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5p
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (92K versus 73K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (587 against 500 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 165 and 140 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei Y5p
vs
Y5 (2019)

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 295 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 73.8% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4% 96.1%
PWM 66 Hz 1000 Hz
Response time 36 ms 22 ms
Contrast 3029:1 955:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y5p
500 nits
Y5 (2019) +17%
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 70.94 mm (2.79 inches) 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.35 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Huawei Y5p
73.8%
Y5 (2019) +6%
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y5p and Huawei Y5 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y5p
140
Y5 (2019) +18%
165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y5p +52%
813
Y5 (2019)
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y5p +25%
92244
Y5 (2019)
73952

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 9
OS size 10 GB 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei Y5p +2%
81.8 dB
Y5 (2019)
80.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2020 April 2019
Release date August 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 87 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Y5p. It has a better performance and software.

