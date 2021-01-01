Huawei Y6 (2019) vs Honor 10i
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on March 2, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
- Supports fast charging
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (458 against 371 nits)
- Weighs 14 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (154K versus 73K)
- 47% higher pixel density (415 vs 282 PPI)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Comes with 380 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3020 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|79.2%
|83.1%
|RGB color space
|96.3%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|41.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1391:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 119 USD
|~ 250 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10i is definitely a better buy.
