Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on March 2, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 7A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.