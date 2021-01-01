Home > Smartphone comparison > Y6 (2019) vs Honor 8C – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on March 2, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
  • Supports fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y6 (2019)
vs
Honor 8C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 282 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.2% 81.41%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 41.4 ms -
Contrast 1391:1 -
Max. Brightness
Y6 (2019)
458 nits
Honor 8C
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Y6 (2019)
79.2%
Honor 8C +3%
81.41%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6 (2019) and Huawei Honor 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 660 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Y6 (2019)
876
Honor 8C +39%
1214
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Y6 (2019)
2393
Honor 8C +91%
4572
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y6 (2019)
73044
Honor 8C
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 8.2
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y6 (2019)
90.8 dB
Honor 8C
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2019 October 2018
Release date March 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 119 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8C. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y6 (2019).

