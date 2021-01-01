Home > Smartphone comparison > Y6 (2019) vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on March 2, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
  • Supports fast charging
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • 51% higher pixel density (427 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (621 against 452 nits)
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y6 (2019)
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 282 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.2% 76.12%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 41.4 ms 29 ms
Contrast 1391:1 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Y6 (2019)
452 nits
Honor 9 Lite +37%
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Y6 (2019) +4%
79.2%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6 (2019) and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 660 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Y6 (2019)
882
Honor 9 Lite +4%
916
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Y6 (2019)
2405
Honor 9 Lite +49%
3585
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y6 (2019)
59069
Honor 9 Lite +27%
74854
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9
OS size 13 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y6 (2019) +6%
90.9 dB
Honor 9 Lite
86.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2019 December 2017
Release date March 2019 February 2018
Launch price ~ 119 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y6 (2019). But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.

