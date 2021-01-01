Huawei Y6 (2019) vs Honor 9X Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on March 2, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
- Supports fast charging
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (462 against 422 nits)
- Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 73K)
- Comes with 730 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3020 mAh
- 40% higher pixel density (396 vs 282 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.2%
|84.4%
|RGB color space
|96.3%
|98.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|41.4 ms
|27 ms
|Contrast
|1391:1
|565:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1345
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
73354
Honor 9X Lite +130%
168426
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:36 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 119 USD
|~ 187 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Lite is definitely a better buy.
