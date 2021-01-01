Home > Smartphone comparison > Y6 (2019) vs Honor 9X Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Y6 (2019) vs Honor 9X Lite

Хуавей У6 (2019)
Huawei Y6 (2019)
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Лайт
Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on March 2, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
  • Supports fast charging
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (462 against 422 nits)
  • Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 73K)
  • Comes with 730 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3020 mAh
  • 40% higher pixel density (396 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y6 (2019)
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.2% 84.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 98.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 41.4 ms 27 ms
Contrast 1391:1 565:1
Max. Brightness
Y6 (2019) +9%
462 nits
Honor 9X Lite
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Y6 (2019)
79.2%
Honor 9X Lite +7%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6 (2019) and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 660 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y6 (2019)
73354
Honor 9X Lite +130%
168426

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9.1
OS size 13 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y6 (2019) +15%
91.2 dB
Honor 9X Lite
79.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2019 April 2020
Release date March 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 119 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Y6 (2019) or Samsung Galaxy A31
2. Huawei Y6 (2019) or Honor 8A
3. Huawei Y6 (2019) or Huawei Y6s
4. Huawei Y6 (2019) or Y5 (2019)
5. Huawei Honor 9X Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
6. Huawei Honor 9X Lite or Samsung Galaxy A21s
7. Huawei Honor 9X Lite or P40 Lite
8. Huawei Honor 9X Lite or Xiaomi Redmi 9
9. Huawei Honor 9X Lite or Honor 10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish