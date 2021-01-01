Home > Smartphone comparison > Y6 (2019) vs Mate 20 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Y6 (2019) vs Mate 20 Lite

Хуавей У6 (2019)
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
Huawei Y6 (2019)
Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on March 2, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (163K versus 71K)
  • 45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)
  • Comes with 730 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y6 (2019)
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.2% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 99.6%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 41.4 ms 24.2 ms
Contrast 1391:1 871:1
Max. Brightness
Y6 (2019)
452 nits
Mate 20 Lite
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Y6 (2019)
79.2%
Mate 20 Lite +4%
82%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6 (2019) and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 660 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y6 (2019)
59069
Mate 20 Lite +148%
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y6 (2019)
71311
Mate 20 Lite +129%
163179
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 10
OS size 13 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y6 (2019)
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y6 (2019)
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Y6 (2019)
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y6 (2019) +8%
90.9 dB
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2019 August 2018
Release date March 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 119 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Y6 (2019) or Samsung Galaxy A31
2. Huawei Y6 (2019) or Honor 8A
3. Huawei Y6 (2019) or Huawei Y6s
4. Huawei Y6 (2019) or Y5 (2019)
5. Huawei Mate 20 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A50
6. Huawei Mate 20 Lite or Honor 10i
7. Huawei Mate 20 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Huawei Mate 20 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
9. Huawei Mate 20 Lite or Honor 8X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish