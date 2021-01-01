Home > Smartphone comparison > Y6 (2019) vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Huawei Y6 (2019) vs P Smart 2021

Хуавей У6 (2019)
Huawei Y6 (2019)
VS
Хуавей П Смарт 2020
Huawei P Smart 2021

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on March 2, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Weighs 56 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 73K)
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y6 (2019)
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.09 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 282 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.2% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 99.4%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 41.4 ms 30.8 ms
Contrast 1391:1 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Y6 (2019) +4%
462 nits
P Smart 2021
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Y6 (2019)
79.2%
P Smart 2021 +6%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6 (2019) and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 660 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y6 (2019)
73354
P Smart 2021 +124%
164435

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 10.1
OS size 13 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y6 (2019)
n/a
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y6 (2019)
n/a
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Y6 (2019)
n/a
P Smart 2021
41:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y6 (2019)
91.2 dB
P Smart 2021
91 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2019 September 2020
Release date March 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 119 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2021 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Huawei Y6 (2019)
2. Huawei Y7 (2019) and Huawei Y6 (2019)
3. Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) and Huawei Y6 (2019)
4. Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei P Smart 2021
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei P Smart 2021
6. Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P Smart 2021
7. Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei P Smart 2021
8. Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei P Smart 2021

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish