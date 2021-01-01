Huawei Y6 (2019) vs P Smart 2021
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on March 2, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- Weighs 56 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 73K)
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.2%
|84.3%
|RGB color space
|96.3%
|99.4%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|41.4 ms
|30.8 ms
|Contrast
|1391:1
|1034:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1336
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
73354
P Smart 2021 +124%
164435
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
41:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|September 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 119 USD
|~ 212 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2021 is definitely a better buy.
