Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on March 2, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • 53% higher pixel density (432 vs 282 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y6 (2019)
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 282 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.2% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 98.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 41.4 ms -
Contrast 1391:1 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Y6 (2019)
452 nits
P20 Lite +5%
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Y6 (2019)
79.2%
P20 Lite +2%
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6 (2019) and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 660 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Y6 (2019)
882
P20 Lite +6%
933
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Y6 (2019)
2405
P20 Lite +51%
3628
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Y6 (2019)
59069
P20 Lite +26%
74536
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y6 (2019)
71311
P20 Lite
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9.0
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y6 (2019)
n/a
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y6 (2019)
n/a
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Y6 (2019)
n/a
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y6 (2019) +8%
90.9 dB
P20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2019 March 2018
Release date March 2019 March 2018
Launch price ~ 119 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei P20 Lite. It has a better display, performance, camera, and connectivity.

