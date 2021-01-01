Home > Smartphone comparison > Y6 (2019) vs P20 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on March 2, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 73K)
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 45% higher pixel density (408 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (583 against 458 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y6 (2019)
vs
P20 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.09 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 282 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 79.2% 82%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% -
PWM Not detected 238 Hz
Response time 41.4 ms 4 ms
Contrast 1391:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Y6 (2019)
458 nits
P20 Pro +27%
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Y6 (2019)
79.2%
P20 Pro +4%
82%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6 (2019) and Huawei P20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 660 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Y6 (2019)
n/a
P20 Pro
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y6 (2019)
n/a
P20 Pro
1389
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y6 (2019)
73044
P20 Pro +248%
254079

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 10
OS size 13 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Y6 (2019)
n/a
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Y6 (2019)
n/a
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Y6 (2019)
n/a
P20 Pro
20:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Y6 (2019)
n/a
P20 Pro
114
Video quality
Generic camera score
Y6 (2019)
n/a
P20 Pro
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y6 (2019) +7%
90.8 dB
P20 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2019 March 2018
Release date March 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 119 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) - 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

