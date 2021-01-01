Home > Smartphone comparison > Y6 (2019) vs P40 Lite E – which one to choose?

Huawei Y6 (2019) vs P40 Lite E

Хуавей У6 (2019)
Huawei Y6 (2019)
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт Е
Huawei P40 Lite E

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on March 2, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
  • Supports fast charging
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 73K)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y6 (2019)
vs
P40 Lite E

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.2% 82.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 41.4 ms -
Contrast 1391:1 -
Max. Brightness
Y6 (2019)
458 nits
P40 Lite E
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Y6 (2019)
79.2%
P40 Lite E +4%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6 (2019) and Huawei P40 Lite E in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 660 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y6 (2019)
73044
P40 Lite E +132%
169152

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y6 (2019)
90.8 dB
P40 Lite E
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 March 2020
Release date March 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 119 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite E is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Huawei Y6 (2019)
2. Huawei Y7 (2019) vs Huawei Y6 (2019)
3. Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) vs Huawei Y6 (2019)
4. Huawei P30 Lite vs Huawei P40 Lite E
5. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Huawei P40 Lite E
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Huawei P40 Lite E
7. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Huawei P40 Lite E
8. Huawei P40 vs Huawei P40 Lite E

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish