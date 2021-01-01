Home > Smartphone comparison > Y6 (2019) vs Y5 (2017) – which one to choose?

Huawei Y6 (2019) vs Y5 (2017)

Хуавей У6 (2019)
Huawei Y6 (2019)
VS
Хуавей У5 (2017)
Huawei Y5 (2017)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on March 2, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
  • Has a 1.09 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 12.42% more screen real estate
  • Supports fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 6
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y6 (2019)
vs
Y5 (2017)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 282 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.2% 66.78%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 41.4 ms -
Contrast 1391:1 -
Max. Brightness
Y6 (2019)
458 nits
Y5 (2017)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) 143.8 mm (5.66 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Gold, Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Y6 (2019) +19%
79.2%
Y5 (2017)
66.78%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6 (2019) and Huawei Y5 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 660 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 733 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Y6 (2019) +63%
876
Y5 (2017)
536
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Y6 (2019) +61%
2393
Y5 (2017)
1483
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y6 (2019)
73044
Y5 (2017)
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 6.0
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 4.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y6 (2019)
90.8 dB
Y5 (2017)
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2019 April 2017
Release date March 2019 May 2017
Launch price ~ 119 USD ~ 100 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y6 (2019) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Y6 (2019) or Galaxy A31
2. Y6 (2019) or Galaxy A10
3. Y6 (2019) or Honor 8A
4. Y6 (2019) or Y7 (2019)
5. Y6 (2019) or Huawei Y6s
6. Y6 (2019) or Y7 Pro (2019)
7. Y6 (2019) or Y5 (2019)
8. Y5 (2017) or Y5 Prime (2018)
9. Y5 (2017) or Y5 (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish