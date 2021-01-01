Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on March 2, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.