Huawei Y6 (2019) vs Y5 (2019)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on March 2, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
- Supports fast charging
- Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (587 against 458 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|79.2%
|78.1%
|RGB color space
|96.3%
|96.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|1000 Hz
|Response time
|41.4 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|1391:1
|955:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|13 GB
|5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2019
|April 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 119 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.86 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y6 (2019). But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y5 (2019).
