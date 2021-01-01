Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.