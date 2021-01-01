Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.