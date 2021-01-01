Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) (with MediaTek Helio A22) that was released on January 1, 2019, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.