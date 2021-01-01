Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y6p vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Y6p vs Honor 10

Хуавей Y6p
Huawei Y6p
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Y6p (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on May 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 93K)
  • 55% higher pixel density (432 vs 278 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei Y6p
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 278 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 81.3% 79.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.4% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 25.4 ms -
Contrast 1444:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y6p +7%
538 nits
Honor 10
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Huawei Y6p +2%
81.3%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6p and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 650 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y6p
135
Honor 10 +156%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y6p
483
Honor 10 +208%
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y6p
93824
Honor 10 +131%
216364

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 9 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei Y6p
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei Y6p
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei Y6p
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei Y6p
83.1 dB
Honor 10 +1%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced May 2020 April 2018
Release date August 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Y6p or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Huawei Y6p or Samsung Galaxy A20
3. Huawei Y6p or Xiaomi Redmi 8
4. Huawei Y6p or Honor 10 Lite
5. Huawei Y6p or Huawei Y6s
6. Huawei Honor 10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Honor 10 or Samsung Galaxy A50
8. Huawei Honor 10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Huawei Honor 10 or Honor 20
10. Huawei Honor 10 or Samsung Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish