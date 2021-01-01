Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y6p vs Honor 10X Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Y6p (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on May 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (538 against 429 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (167K versus 96K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 42% higher pixel density (394 vs 278 PPI)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei Y6p
vs
Honor 10X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 278 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.3% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 25.4 ms -
Contrast 1444:1 -
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y6p +25%
538 nits
Honor 10X Lite
429 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei Y6p
81.3%
Honor 10X Lite +4%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6p and Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y6p
135
Honor 10X Lite +122%
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y6p
495
Honor 10X Lite +170%
1335
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y6p
96374
Honor 10X Lite +73%
167128

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM EMUI 10.1 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 9 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei Y6p
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei Y6p
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei Y6p
n/a
Honor 10X Lite
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 October 2020
Release date August 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10X Lite is definitely a better buy.

