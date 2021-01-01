Huawei Y6p vs Honor 8A
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Y6p (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on May 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (108K versus 93K)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 135 points
- Weighs 35 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
46
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|278 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.3%
|79.52%
|RGB color space
|94.4%
|98.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|25.4 ms
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|1444:1
|1111:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
135
Honor 8A +31%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
483
Honor 8A +86%
899
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
93824
Honor 8A +16%
108544
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|9 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|3:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4368 x 2912
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|January 2019
|Release date
|August 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.154 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y6p is definitely a better buy.
