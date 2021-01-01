Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Y6p (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on May 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.