Huawei Y6p vs Honor 8X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Y6p (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on May 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
- Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (538 against 424 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
- 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 93K)
- 42% higher pixel density (396 vs 278 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 329 and 135 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|278 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|81.3%
|84%
|RGB color space
|94.4%
|99.5%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|25.4 ms
|39.6 ms
|Contrast
|1444:1
|880:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
135
Honor 8X +144%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
483
Honor 8X +176%
1335
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
93824
Honor 8X +76%
164872
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|9 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
32:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4368 x 2912
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2018
|Release date
|August 2020
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.81 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.02 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8X. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y6p.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3