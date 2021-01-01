Huawei Y6p vs Honor 9A
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Y6p (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on May 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 176 and 135 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|278 ppi
|278 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.3%
|81.3%
|RGB color space
|94.4%
|94.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|25.4 ms
|31 ms
|Contrast
|1444:1
|1492:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
135
Honor 9A +30%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
483
Honor 9A +88%
907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
93824
Honor 9A +3%
96673
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|Magic UI 3.1
|OS size
|9 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|3:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4368 x 2912
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
|~ 137 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 9A. It has a better performance and connectivity.
