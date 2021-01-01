Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y6p vs Honor 9A – which one to choose?

Huawei Y6p vs Honor 9A

Хуавей Y6p
Huawei Y6p
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9А
Huawei Honor 9A

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Y6p (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on May 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 176 and 135 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei Y6p
vs
Honor 9A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 278 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.3% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.4% 94.1%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 25.4 ms 31 ms
Contrast 1444:1 1492:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y6p +1%
538 nits
Honor 9A
534 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Huawei Y6p
81.3%
Honor 9A
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6p and Huawei Honor 9A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y6p
135
Honor 9A +30%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y6p
483
Honor 9A +88%
907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y6p
93824
Honor 9A +3%
96673

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM EMUI 10.1 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 9 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei Y6p
83.1 dB
Honor 9A +2%
84.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2020 April 2020
Release date August 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 9A. It has a better performance and connectivity.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (31%)
29 (69%)
Total votes: 42

