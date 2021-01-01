Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y6p vs Honor 9C – which one to choose?

Huawei Y6p vs Honor 9C

Хуавей Y6p
Huawei Y6p
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9С
Huawei Honor 9C

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Y6p (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on May 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (538 against 450 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9C
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (155K versus 93K)
  • 41% higher pixel density (391 vs 278 PPI)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • 2.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 135 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei Y6p
vs
Honor 9C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 278 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.3% 82.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 25.4 ms -
Contrast 1444:1 -
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y6p +20%
538 nits
Honor 9C
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Huawei Y6p
81.3%
Honor 9C +1%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6p and Huawei Honor 9C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y6p
135
Honor 9C +146%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y6p
483
Honor 9C +188%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y6p
93824
Honor 9C +66%
155364

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei Y6p
83.1 dB
Honor 9C
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 April 2020
Release date August 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9C. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y6p.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Huawei Y6p
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Huawei Y6p
3. Huawei Honor 8X vs Huawei Y6p
4. Huawei Y6 (2019) vs Huawei Y6p
5. Oppo Realme C3 vs Huawei Y6p
6. Huawei P30 Lite vs Honor 9C
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Huawei Honor 9C
8. Huawei Honor 9X vs Honor 9C
9. Huawei P40 Lite E vs Honor 9C
10. Huawei Honor 10 vs Honor 9C

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish