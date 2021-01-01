Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y6p vs P Smart (2019) – which one to choose?

Huawei Y6p vs P Smart (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Y6p (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on May 5, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (538 against 439 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (156K versus 96K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (415 vs 278 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
  • 2.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 331 and 135 points
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei Y6p
vs
P Smart (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 278 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.3% 83.37%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.4% 98%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 25.4 ms 39 ms
Contrast 1444:1 1309:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y6p +23%
538 nits
P Smart (2019)
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei Y6p
81.3%
P Smart (2019) +3%
83.37%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6p and Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y6p
135
P Smart (2019) +145%
331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y6p
495
P Smart (2019) +173%
1349
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y6p
96374
P Smart (2019) +62%
156364

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 9
OS size 9 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei Y6p
n/a
P Smart (2019)
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei Y6p
n/a
P Smart (2019)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei Y6p
n/a
P Smart (2019)
24:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei Y6p
83.9 dB
P Smart (2019) +4%
87 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 December 2018
Release date August 2020 December 2018
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 185 USD
SAR (head) - 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y6p. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

