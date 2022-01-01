Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y6p vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Y6p (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on May 5, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 107K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (398 vs 278 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 278 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.3% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.4% 98.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 25.4 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast 1444:1 976:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y6p +5%
533 nits
P40 Lite
510 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei Y6p
81.3%
P40 Lite +3%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6p and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y6p
134
P40 Lite +330%
576
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y6p
487
P40 Lite +277%
1836
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Huawei Y6p
107374
P40 Lite +247%
373015
CPU 31847 109080
GPU 14664 98133
Memory 29410 73491
UX 32095 93175
Total score 107374 373015
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Huawei Y6p
n/a
P40 Lite
1421
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Graphics score - 1421
PCMark 3.0 score - 8351
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 10
OS size 9 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 10 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:01 hr
Watching video - 13:48 hr
Gaming - 04:47 hr
Standby - 113 hr
General battery life
Huawei Y6p
n/a
P40 Lite
34:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei Y6p
83.7 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 February 2020
Release date August 2020 March 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite is definitely a better buy.

