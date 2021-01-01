Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y6p vs P40 Lite E – which one to choose?

Huawei Y6p vs P40 Lite E

Хуавей Y6p
Huawei Y6p
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт Е
Huawei P40 Lite E

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Y6p (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on May 5, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 93K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 328 and 135 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei Y6p
vs
P40 Lite E

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 278 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.3% 82.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 25.4 ms -
Contrast 1444:1 -
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y6p
538 nits
P40 Lite E
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Huawei Y6p
81.3%
P40 Lite E +1%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6p and Huawei P40 Lite E in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y6p
135
P40 Lite E +143%
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y6p
483
P40 Lite E +176%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y6p
93824
P40 Lite E +80%
169152

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 9
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei Y6p
83.1 dB
P40 Lite E
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2020 March 2020
Release date August 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite E. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y6p.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (23.1%)
10 (76.9%)
Total votes: 13

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Y6p or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Huawei Y6p or Samsung Galaxy A20
3. Huawei Y6p or Xiaomi Redmi 8
4. Huawei Y6p or Honor 10 Lite
5. Huawei Y6p or Huawei Y6s
6. Huawei P40 Lite E or P30 Lite
7. Huawei P40 Lite E or Xiaomi Mi A3
8. Huawei P40 Lite E or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
9. Huawei P40 Lite E or Xiaomi Redmi 8
10. Huawei P40 Lite E or Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish