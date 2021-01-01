Huawei Y6s vs Honor 8A 2020
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on January 4, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A 2020, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6s
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A 2020
- Modern USB Type-C port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|79.2%
|79.2%
|RGB color space
|94.1%
|-
|PWM
|100 Hz
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1211:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|250 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
174
Honor 8A 2020 +2%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y6s +1%
1000
994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
107667
107373
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3266 x 2450
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 125 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 8A 2020. It has a better performance and connectivity.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1