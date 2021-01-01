Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y6s vs Honor 9X Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on January 4, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6s
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • Comes with 730 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3020 mAh
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 111K)
  • 40% higher pixel density (396 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 344 and 174 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei Y6s
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.2% 84.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.1% 98.8%
PWM 100 Hz Not detected
Response time 43 ms 27 ms
Contrast 1211:1 565:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y6s
401 nits
Honor 9X Lite +5%
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei Y6s
79.2%
Honor 9X Lite +7%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6s and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 250 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 800 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y6s
174
Honor 9X Lite +98%
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y6s
1021
Honor 9X Lite +32%
1345
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y6s
111731
Honor 9X Lite +51%
168426

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 6 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3266 x 2450 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei Y6s +5%
83.4 dB
Honor 9X Lite
79.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2020 April 2020
Release date March 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Lite is definitely a better buy.

