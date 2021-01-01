Huawei Y6s vs Honor 9X Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on January 4, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6s
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
- Comes with 730 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3020 mAh
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 111K)
- 40% higher pixel density (396 vs 282 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 344 and 174 points
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.09 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.2%
|84.4%
|RGB color space
|94.1%
|98.8%
|PWM
|100 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|43 ms
|27 ms
|Contrast
|1211:1
|565:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|250 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
174
Honor 9X Lite +98%
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1021
Honor 9X Lite +32%
1345
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
111731
Honor 9X Lite +51%
168426
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|1:36 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3266 x 2450
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 187 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Lite is definitely a better buy.
