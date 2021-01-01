Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei Y6s vs Y5 (2019) – which one to choose?

Huawei Y6s vs Y5 (2019)

Хуавей Y6s
VS
Хуавей У5 (2019)
Huawei Y6s
Huawei Y5 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on January 4, 2020, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6s
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (93K versus 73K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (584 against 394 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei Y6s
vs
Y5 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 282 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.2% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.1% 96.1%
PWM 100 Hz 1000 Hz
Response time 43 ms 22 ms
Contrast 1211:1 955:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei Y6s
394 nits
Y5 (2019) +48%
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.3 mm (6.15 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei Y6s +1%
79.2%
Y5 (2019)
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y6s and Huawei Y5 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 250 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei Y6s +5%
171
Y5 (2019)
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei Y6s +84%
995
Y5 (2019)
540
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei Y6s +55%
86672
Y5 (2019)
55972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei Y6s +26%
93208
Y5 (2019)
73988
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9
OS size 6 GB 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3266 x 2450 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei Y6s +2%
82.6 dB
Y5 (2019)
81.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2020 April 2019
Release date March 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y6s. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y5 (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish