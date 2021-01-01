Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.09-inch Huawei Y6s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on January 4, 2020, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.