Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Y7 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 7A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.