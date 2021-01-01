Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Y7 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.