Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Y7 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.