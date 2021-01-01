Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Y7 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.