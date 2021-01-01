Home > Smartphone comparison > Y7 (2019) vs Honor 9A – which one to choose?

Huawei Y7 (2019) vs Honor 9A

Хуавей У7 (2019)
Huawei Y7 (2019)
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9А
Huawei Honor 9A

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Y7 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y7 (2019)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y7 (2019)
vs
Honor 9A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.28% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 94.1%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34.4 ms 31 ms
Contrast 1116:1 1492:1
Max. Brightness
Y7 (2019)
535 nits
Honor 9A
534 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Y7 (2019)
80.28%
Honor 9A +1%
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y7 (2019) and Huawei Honor 9A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y7 (2019)
n/a
Honor 9A
96673

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 10
ROM EMUI 8.2 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 11.2 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y7 (2019) +2%
85.9 dB
Honor 9A
84.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2018 April 2020
Release date February 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 169 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.55 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9A is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite vs Huawei Y7 (2019)
2. Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Huawei Y7 (2019)
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Huawei Y7 (2019)
4. Huawei P20 Lite vs Huawei Y7 (2019)
5. Huawei P Smart 2020 vs Huawei Y7 (2019)
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Huawei Honor 9A
7. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Huawei Honor 9A
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Huawei Honor 9A
9. Huawei Honor 10 Lite vs Huawei Honor 9A
10. Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Huawei Honor 9A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish