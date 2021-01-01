Home > Smartphone comparison > Y7 (2019) vs Honor X10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Y7 (2019)
VS
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Y7 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y7 (2019)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (544 against 450 nits)
  • Weighs 35 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (397 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Y7 (2019)
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.28% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34.4 ms -
Contrast 1116:1 -
Max. Brightness
Y7 (2019) +21%
544 nits
Honor X10
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Y7 (2019)
80.28%
Honor X10 +6%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y7 (2019) and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Y7 (2019)
n/a
Honor X10
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y7 (2019)
n/a
Honor X10
384640

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 8.2 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 11.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 7864 x 5200
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y7 (2019)
87.1 dB
Honor X10
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2018 May 2020
Release date February 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 169 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.55 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

