Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Huawei Y7 (2019) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y7 (2019)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (544 against 450 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.28% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 99.5%
PWM Not detected 344 Hz
Response time 34.4 ms 34 ms
Contrast 1116:1 875:1
Max. Brightness
Y7 (2019) +21%
544 nits
P Smart 2020
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Y7 (2019)
80.28%
P Smart 2020 +4%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Y7 (2019) and Huawei P Smart 2020 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Y7 (2019)
n/a
P Smart 2020
163966

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 8.2 EMUI 9.1
OS size 11.2 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Y7 (2019) +16%
87.1 dB
P Smart 2020
74.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2018 April 2020
Release date February 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 169 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.55 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2020 is definitely a better buy.

